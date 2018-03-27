Gunfight between two groups in Delhi injures 4 kids

The kids, who have been injured, were playing when a gunfight broke out between two people. The injured children have been shifted to Babuji Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital



Representation pic

Four kids were injured during a bullet firing between two groups in Jahangirpuri area of north Delhi. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Mahendra Park police station.

The kids, who have been injured, were playing when a gunfight broke out between two people. The injured children have been shifted to Babuji Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. As of now, the police have lodged a case and an investigation is underway.

