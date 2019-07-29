Search

Gunfire breaks out at food festival in California, casualties feared

Published: Jul 29, 2019, 09:50 IST | ANI

According to the police, the scene is "still active" two hours after the incident at the annual three-day California food festival

Representational Picture

Gunfire broke out at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon [local time], Al Jazeera reported. The shooting is still active according to reports. Casualties are feared, police said. Ambulances were seen at the spot.

The video posted on social media appeared to shows the festival attendees running about in confusion with one loud popping heard in the background.

Further details are awaited

