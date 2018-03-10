Gunman holds 3 people hostages at veterans home in California

A gunman on Friday took three people hostage at a veterans home in the US state of California

A gunman on Friday took three people hostage at a veterans home in the US state of California. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it was responding to an active shooter and hostage situation at a veterans home at Yountville.

The suspect is believed to be a 36-year-old man who was a member of The Pathway Home, a privately-run program for military veterans with emotional trauma, Xinhua reported. There were preliminary reports of 30 shots fired outside the main dining area of the Veterans Home of California in Napa County, about 84 km north of San Francisco. The sheriff's office said that multiple shots had been fired at officers, but there were no reports of any casualties.

