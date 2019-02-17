Gunman kills 5 in mass US shooting

international

Witnesses claim shooter who fired in industrial area in Illinois, was disgruntled employee

Police secure the area following a shooting in Aurora, Illinois. Pic/AFP

Chicago: Five people were killed and multiple police officers shot on Friday, when a gunman opened fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of Chicago, the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.

The shooting took place at 1.28 pm at a giant manufacturing complex in Aurora, Illinois — a small suburb 65 kilometres west of central Chicago. Police said officers engaged in a firefight with the suspect, thought to be an employee before he was shot dead. He was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin.

Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman said five police officers were shot. Two were airlifted to Chicago-area trauma centres. "The other officers on the scene located gunshot victims inside the building," Ziman said, putting the death toll at five people.

Police did not release information on the officers' conditions or identify the victims. Police said they do not know the motive for the shooting, but witnesses told local media that the gunman was a disgruntled employee. Witnesses said they locked themselves into nearby buildings as the gunman began firing off rounds. The local school district put campuses on lockdown, but students were released later in the day. The White House said President Donald Trump had been monitoring the situation.

45

Age of shooter, identified as Gary Martin

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever