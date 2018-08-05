Gunmen open fire at Gangera Hills in Jammu and Kashmir

crime

Representational Picture

Unidentified men opened fire at Gangera Hills area in Udhampur on late Saturday night. Additional SP Udhampur Tabussum Parveen said, "According to locals, a car with about four people on board reached the area, fired three rounds and fled. This seems to be a case of local crime and not militancy."

The police also recovered empty shells of the bullet from the spot, and said, "It is too early to comment on this but we will investigate the matter and arrest the culprits soon." No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

