Search

Gunmen open fire at Gangera Hills in Jammu and Kashmir

Aug 05, 2018, 08:15 IST | ANI

The police also recovered empty shells of the bullet from the spot, and said, "It is too early to comment on this but we will investigate the matter and arrest the culprits soon."

Gunmen open fire at Gangera Hills in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Picture

Unidentified men opened fire at Gangera Hills area in Udhampur on late Saturday night. Additional SP Udhampur Tabussum Parveen said, "According to locals, a car with about four people on board reached the area, fired three rounds and fled. This seems to be a case of local crime and not militancy."

The police also recovered empty shells of the bullet from the spot, and said, "It is too early to comment on this but we will investigate the matter and arrest the culprits soon." No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Man shot dead as he tries to enter Farooq Abdullah's residence in Jammu

Tags

jammu and kashmirCrime News
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK