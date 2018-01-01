Guns, ammunition found in US hotel room

The police were called on Sunday to the Hyatt Regency Houston to help deal with Russell Ziemba, 49, who in a drunken state allegedly got into a confrontation with an off-duty officer

Representational picture

Houston: Police have seized a stash of guns, including an AR-15, from a Houston hotel room, an US official said. The police were called on Sunday to the Hyatt Regency Houston to help deal with Russell Ziemba, 49, who in a drunken state allegedly got into a confrontation with an off-duty officer.

A search of Ziemba's room led to the discovery of the semiautomatic weapon, a shotgun, a handgun and ammunition, the New York Post quoted the authorities as saying.

Ziemba reportedly told the police he was at the hotel to celebrate New Year's Eve and had brought the weapons so they would not get stolen.

The Houston Police said they did not believe he intended to use them unlawfully.

Ziemba was charged with assaulting a peace officer and trespassing.

The hotel's New Year's Eve bash is one of the largest in the city with about 2,000 people attending.

At least 59 people were killed on October 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on an open-air music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino on the Las Vegas strip.

It was one of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go