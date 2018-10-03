Gunshot injury killed Apple official, says autopsy

national

During the probe, the cop who shot Vivek Tiwari had claimed he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as he tried to run over his bike

The postmortem report of an Apple executive, who was allegedly shot for refusing to stop his car by patrolling cops, has revealed he died due to a gunshot injury on his chin. During the probe, the cop who shot Vivek Tiwari had claimed he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as he tried to run over his bike.

Speaking from Gomti Nagar police station, Prashant Chaudhary said, "I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me. I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I had no intention of shooting him."

The eyewitness, a female colleague who was travelling with Tiwari in his vehicle, had stated, "The car was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a woman in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media) but in reality, a bullet was fired. He had no injury in his head and he was hit on his chin."

