Gunshots fired at US Embassy in Ankara, no casualties reported

international

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned it as a "provocative attack" in a posting on Twitter. "We will make sure that this incident is investigated quickly and the perpetrators are brought to justice," he said

Three bullets hit the gate and exterior wall of the embassy. Pic/AFP

Gunshots were fired at the US embassy in Ankara yesterday, without causing any casualties, said Turkish and American officials as tensions spiked between the two NATO allies. Six shots were fired at the embassy, with three bullets hitting the iron gate and exterior wall, the Ankara governor's office said, indicating there were "no casualties".

Turkish police detained one suspect in connection with the attack, the state-run Anadolu news agency, without providing any details. Spokesman David Gainer confirmed the embassy was investigating a "security incident". "We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details," he said, thanking the Turkish police for their "rapid response".

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned it as a "provocative attack" in a posting on Twitter. "We will make sure that this incident is investigated quickly and the perpetrators are brought to justice," he said. The Turkish foreign ministry said measures were taken to "ensure the security of the US embassy in Ankara, other US missions and their personnel" across the country.

The attack took place in the backdrop of a bitter diplomatic spat between Ankara and Washington, with presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also blasted the attack as an attempt to "create chaos" "Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions are safeguarded by law," he wrote on Twitter.

Hit five years ago...

The embassy was also hit by a suicide bombing five years ago that killed a Turkish security guard and injured several other people. It was claimed by the DHKP-C.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever