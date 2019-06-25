Gupta family to pay for waste disposal in Auli after Rs 200 crore wedding

national

The Municipality has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area.

Auli: After a mega Rs 200 crore wedding functions that left the entire town of Auli with major waste management problems, the Gupta family has deposited Rs 54,000 with the Municipal Corporation in Auli and has also agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning. The Municipality has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the said area.

The High Court has also instructed the District Administration and Pollution Control Board to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the environment due to the waste. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 8.

Auli: A team of 20 members along with a supervisor of Joshimath Municipal Corporation continues cleaning up garbage & waste left behind after the Rs 200 cr wedding ceremony of members of the Gupta family of South Africa held at the hill station between 18 to 22 June. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/qb7u1qbx8P — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

Shailendra Panwar, Municipality President said, "The Gupta family had deposited Rs 54,000 as user charge. Over 150 quintal waste has been cleaned up till now. After the cleaning work is complete the total bill of all the expenses, including manual labour and vehicles, will be sent to them. The family has agreed to pay the entire bill and also provide a vehicle to the Municipality."

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was held from June 20 to 22. Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests. Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from Switzerland for the two high-profile marriages.

Earlier, a PIL was filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment.

