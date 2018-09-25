Gurdeep Kohli's lehengas weigh 10 kgs for her role as Jodha in Salim Anarka

television

Upcoming magnum opus show Dastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali is all set to premiere on Monday, 1st October 18

Gurdip Kohli as Jodha in Salim-Anarkali

The show Salim-Anarkali boasts of a stellar star-cast including Shaheer Sheikh (Salim), Sonarika Bhadoria (Anarkali), Gurdip Kohli Punj (Jodha) and Shahbaz Khan (Akbar) who will recreate the epic love saga, the history one has ever seen. Most characters in the show will be seen in an authentic Mughal avatar, Gurdeep Kohli Punj will be seen in a contrasting look. The actress will be playing the role of Rajput queen and wife of Emperor Akbar, Jodha.

Talking about her role and costume Gurdeep said, "My costume mirrors the grandness of Rajput heritage. I will be seen in a bright lehenga choli with hefty meenakari work necklaces and huge nose rings. Mine is typically the heaviest costume, in the entire cast. It weighs around 10 kgs and takes me easily 1 and a half hour to get ready. But I'm enjoying this experience to the fullest. I have always been a big fan of historical dramas and that is also one of the reasons I took up the show. I have been watching the Hollywood series Crown to derive some inspiration for my role. Also, I've been really looking forward to the show to go on air and hope that this grand love saga is received well by the viewers."

