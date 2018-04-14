Gurgaon police arrests to 2 Fortis Hospital doctors for negligence in treatment

Gurgaon Police today arrested two senior doctors of Fortis Memorial and Research Institute (FMRI)here on charges of negligence during treatment of a woman who had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, an official said



Representational picture

Gurgaon Police today arrested two senior doctors of Fortis Memorial and Research Institute (FMRI)here on charges of negligence during treatment of a woman who had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, an official said. Cardiology consultant S S Murthy and medical superintendent V Nagarjuna were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the police and produced before a civil court, which granted them bail but asked them to remain present during the next hearing in the case, the official said.

According to the charge-sheet filed in the case, Murthy had not given medicines to Seema Ghai, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 12, 2017. As per the documents provided by Ghai's kin to the SIT, the patient was admitted to the hospital well in time. But the medical staff present in the cardiology department under Murthy's supervision did not give the required medication to Ghai and she died of excessive chest pain, the official said.

"It appears during investigation that doctors have not started the treatment of Ghai in time leading to her death," the official mentioned in a fact-finding report. The complaint in the matter was filed by Ghai's family against the doctors at Sushant Lok police station in May 2017.

The health department had formed a committee of three doctors to probe the case and they found the doctors to be negligent in performing their duty. "The SIT arrested the two doctors on the basis of the medical committee report," the officer added. An FMRI spokesperson said: "The matter is sub-judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever