Gurgaon Police going digital for passport verification

The passport department has given a password and digital operating manual to the police for this exercise





Gurgaon Police has decided to streamline the passport verification process by corroborating an applicant's documents at their door-step and instantly uploading the data to its head office and the passport office. The 'M-passport' initiative is likely to reduce the time consumed in processing the passport application procedure.



Deepak Gahlawat, DCP headquarters, said the exercise is a first for the police department and it will help in completing the lengthy passport verification process in under two days. Under the initiative, tablets will be provided to police officials, who will update the verified data of an applicant to police headquarters and to the passport office using an app.



"The app will instantly detect any mismatch in the data provided by an applicant followed by reasons of none eligibility in case of mismatch," Gahlawat said. The passport department has given a password and digital operating manual to the police for this exercise. "The app will verify the status of applicant and send it to us. We will maintain individual data of applicants and send to passport office. The entire procedure will take maximum two days. We will start training police personnel for digital format of verification in a couple of days," he said.

