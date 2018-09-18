Gurgaon SPO killed in road accident

national

SPO Sanjay Kumar died on the spot and constable Satendra Kumar was injured on the Golf Course Extension Road late in the night on Sunday

Representational picture

A special police officer (SPO) was killed while a Haryana Police constable suffered critical injuries when a speeding mini-truck rammed into their bike here, police said Monday.

SPO Sanjay Kumar died on the spot and constable Satendra Kumar was injured on the Golf Course Extension Road late in the night on Sunday.

Satender Kumar is undergoing treatment in city's Medanta hospital. "Sanjay hailed from Sherpur village near Pataudi. He had joined the Indian Army in 1997 and retired in September 2015.

He had joined as SPO in July 2016", Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken said. The accused truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to nab him, Boken said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever