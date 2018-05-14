Gurgaon students top ICSE, ISC exams in Delhi-NCR

The top scorers in the class 10 exams, both from The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, scored 98.80 per cent

Gurgaon students Jivansh Kakkar and Manavi Kapoor topped the ICSE class 10 examinations while Antra Kapoor bagged the top position in the class 12 exams, the results of which were declared on Monday. The top scorers in the class 10 exams, both from The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, scored 98.80 per cent. The second position was bagged by Nishka Arora (98.40 per cent) from the same school.



The third position was shared by Shreya Singhal, Ayesha Dhall and Kabir Oberio from The Shri Ram School, Dintyala Rahul Bhardwaj from Golden Heights School in Gurgaon and Prashati Sarraf from Sophia Girl's School in Meerut Cantonment. They have all scored 98.20 per cent. Similarly in the class 12 examinations, the top scorer from The Shri Ram School bagged 99.25 per cent. The second position was shared by Tanushree Pendharkar and Sanjana Hira, both from the same school. They both scored 99 per cent. Khushank Tyagi from St Mary's Academy in Meerut Cantonment secured the third position with 98.75 per cent.



A total of 4,738 students from 47 schools in Delhi-NCR area had appeared for the class 10 examinations while 2,296 students from 31 students schools had appeared for the class 12 exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the two exams, announced the results today with girls once again outperforming boys.

