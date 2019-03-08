Gurinder Chadha gets a musical on Netflix

television

Online streaming platform Netflix has teamed up with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha to convert Nidhi Chanani's best-selling graphic novel Pashmina into an original CG animated musical.

According to an international website, Netflix along with Chadha and her writing partner Paul Nayeda Berges and Hyde Park principal Ashok Amritraj, will work on the musical. Chadha shared the news on social media.

Pashmina is a fantasy and adventure story that follows Priyanka, a first generation American of Indian descent, as she explores her family history with the help of a magical pashmina. "When our hero, Priyanka, puts on the magical pashmina for the first time and is transported to the India of her dreams, that's when the fun, the magic, the song and the dancing really come to life," said Chadha.

