Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee return to screen as lovers for Shubho Bijoya

Eleven years after their acts as Ram and Sita in the mythological TV series Ramayan earned them recognition, husband-wife duo Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are set to reunite for Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short, Shubho Bijoya.

Following previous feature films, including Cakewalk and Season's Greetings, Mukherjee's upcoming offering follows a fashion photographer, Shubho, who is rendered blind following an incident, as his supermodel-wife Bijoya is diagnosed with cancer. The emotional tale is headlined by the real-life couple.

"The story is inspired by O Henry's The Gift of the Magi, which has been my favourite short story since school. We have incorporated a real-life incident in the script, thus giving the story a different dimension," Mukherjee says.



Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Choudhary, whose last cinematic endeavour was JP Dutta's Paltan (2018), says he "jumped" at the offer when it came his way. Bonnerjee adds, "Gurmeet and I have been getting offers since Ramayan aired. We have declined films, web series and shorts too because we wanted to be part of a project that would excite us."

Choudhary is looking forward to slipping into the act of a Bengali man for the first time. "I always wanted to have a Bengali-style wedding, with the topar and dhoti. Ram Kamal will fulfil my wish." The duo will attend workshops with physically challenged individuals and cancer patients to bring authenticity to their characters. "We need to ensure that we don't hurt anyone with our portrayal," says Bonnerjee.

