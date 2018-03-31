Gurmeet Choudhary on blackmailing messages: This sort of stupidity won't work with me

Gurmeet Choudhary on miscreant threatening to commit suicide over alleged non-payment of loan by the actor; lodges complaint



Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was taken off guard when he learnt that a person using the name Ankit Royal had threatened to kill himself due to the non-payment of a loan by the actor. Using the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, Royal had apparently claimed that he would kill himself in a live session on Facebook.

Choudhary, who filed a complaint at the Goregaon Police station on March 30, tells mid-day, "I am just worried. There is a feeling of uneasiness. The incident was brought to my notice by an event manager. Subsequently, I also started getting messages from fans on social media from across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the USA. I realised this was something that needed my attention."

While the actor, who is currently travelling due to work commitments, was unable to head to the police station, he submitted a hand-written complaint to the officials before his departure. "I hope the police take strict action against him. He has been tagging news channels, producers and directors, alleging that I owe him R11 lakh. I never thought somebody could pose such a threat to me. This stupidity won't work with me."

