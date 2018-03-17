Gurmeet Choudhary reveals his prep for JP Dutta's Paltan

It is learnt that in order to do full justice to the role of an army officer that he is essaying in the upcoming movie, Gurmeet watched films based on wars for two months



Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, who only recently celebrated his birthday reveals his prep for J P Dutta's highly anticipated, Paltan. With the kind of popularity, Gurmeet commanded as a TV actor, he entered the world of films and has now landed a multi-starrer helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker, J P Dutta.

It is learnt that in order to do full justice to the role of an army officer that he is essaying in the upcoming movie, Gurmeet watched films based on wars for two months. Apart from the physical training that the actor underwent, he wanted to slip into the milieu of the war world.

Says Gurmeet, "Paltan is a very special film to me. I wanted to perfect the psyche of my character of an army officer before I hit the location to shoot it. I watched war films so that I have an understanding of what has already been done and what I could do in Paltan. I watched films like Atonement, Schindler's List, Inglourious Basterds, The Reader, Downfall, Saving Private Ryan, Katyn, Enemy at the Gates and many more. I hope it all reflects in my performance in the film. I can't wait to know."

