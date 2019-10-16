Gurmeet Choudhary vacays with Debina Bonnerjee; steals romantic moments

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the perfect and cute couples in the telly world. The couple often surprises everyone with their lovable gestures. It's their humbleness that has earned them so much love and care.

Gurmeet and Debina are currently living a dreamy life in the Maldives. Their Instagram account is filled with exotic pictures from the land of islands. While Gurmeet is seen flaunting his perfectly sculpted physique, Debina is oozing oomph in those sexy beach wears.

Debina Bonnerjee has also shared some pictures of her surfing. She shared many pictures from she all set to surf and wrote that she prefers tan lines and live a colourful life just like her bikini in this picture.

She also shared another picture with husband Gurmeet, which was quite romantic. Debina captioned it as: "Set your spirit free".

Gurmeet was on a roll while sharing videos and pictures from his tour. The actor's Instagram account is a colourful one. He sealed many moments with his wife and captioned: "Romance in the brightness."

Another video had the two dancing on a romantic Bollywood track.

Gurmeet and Debina appeared for the first time on the television screens as Ram and Sita in the mythological TV series Ramayan. This show earned them recognition and once again, the husband-wife duo is set to reunite for a short film titled, Shubho Bijoya.

