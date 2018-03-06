Gurmeet Ram Rahim found involved in murder case, decision to be out soon

The hearing of the murder case of Dera Manager, Ranjit Singh by accused Ram Rahim will be held on Tuesday

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Controversy's favourite man Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has got himself into yet more trouble. He has been found involved in a murder case whose decision is expected to be out soon.

The hearing of the murder case of Dera Manager, Ranjit Singh by accused Ram Rahim will be held on Tuesday.

The case will be heard at a Special Court in Panchkula, where the Dera chief will be present in the CBI court through video conferencing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video