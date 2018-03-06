Gurmeet Ram Rahim found involved in murder case, decision to be out soon
The hearing of the murder case of Dera Manager, Ranjit Singh by accused Ram Rahim will be held on Tuesday
Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Controversy's favourite man Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has got himself into yet more trouble. He has been found involved in a murder case whose decision is expected to be out soon.
The hearing of the murder case of Dera Manager, Ranjit Singh by accused Ram Rahim will be held on Tuesday.
The case will be heard at a Special Court in Panchkula, where the Dera chief will be present in the CBI court through video conferencing.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video