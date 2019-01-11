Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in journalist's murder case

crime

The judgment was pronounced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge Jagdeep Singh in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula town on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Three others, who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 and died later.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in the district's Sunaria jail after being sentenced to 20 years jail-term in 2017, in a rape case.

Sharing details of the security measures, Rohtak DSP Tahir Hussain said, "We have heightened security of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of 11 January verdict in a murder case against him. We have established 4 more police posts, 5 patrolling parties around the jail, PCRs and 3 more inspectors have been put on duty."

Earlier in February, Rahim was charge-sheeted by the CBI on the charges of castrating his male devotees and was accused in the murder case in March.

