Gursimran Singh's Musical Journey: Details Inside

Gursimran Singh who sizzled the music world with his astounding persona and charm and mesmerising voice is all set to enter the Bollywood world.

Gursimran is dynamic and forward-thinking as an artist and is fierce in his determination to make a positive change in the world through his music. Much like he balances Bollywood and the digital space, he seeks to create art that can create a balance between his urban fans and those who are more traditional. It's a very millennial approach to an age-old industry, and it's a fascinating journey to map.

"When an artist is growing, spending time in the field and learning from people, an artist gets spoiled. I always believe that music is a business of emotion. Sometimes we lose the innocence in it" he added.

I think people always learn what they want to learn, I can't tell them what to see. But I remember when I was young and people used to ask me, "What do you want to do in the world?' I used to say I wanted to make songs people could cry to, that people could feel safe. I want to make songs like that because you can only cry with a person that's close to you, feel safe with people who love you."

Gursimran informed us about the singer signing a well renowned banner for his musical debut in Bollywood. I don't consider it returning back to a medium – it is more that I am continuing to be found on a platform where my work already exists. In terms of pursing singing for Bollywood, Independent music, covers and performing, the only challenge really is time. But other than that, they all co-exist in harmony."

At last he added, "I always want to make songs through which people can feel loved and safe. You know what I'm saying? Songs that evoke feelings that only other human beings can."

