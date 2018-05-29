Guru Dutt's Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh Kya Hai gets a darker version

Makers of Kunal Kapoor's Nobleman on rehashing Guru Dutt's classic



Guru Dutt in Pyaasa

In an era that has seen the celebration of yesteryear hits that are rehashed with upbeat contemporary tunes, Guru Dutt's Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh Kya Hai, has also been revised for a recent venture. This one, however, carries a tragic undertone. Cinephiles heard the revisited version in the teaser of Kunal Kapoor's Nobleman, which was unveiled on May 25.



Kunal Kapoor

Selecting the age-old classic from Pyaasa (1957) to support the film, that chronicles the tragedy that follows a case of high-school bullying, was fitting, says Siddharth Anand Kumar, of producers Saregama. "This song has a timeless appeal. It is symbolic of the sheer worthlessness of the times we live in, one that resonates with the situation that the protagonist faces in the film. Our version is darker, has fast instrumentation and the lyrics have been changed to suit the film."

Noblemen is centred around bullying in schools and is directed by Vandana Kataria. It revolves around a 15-year-old boy, struggling with his adolescent years, terrorised by a gang of bullies in a posh boarding school, setting forth a chain of events that lead to loss of life and innocence.

