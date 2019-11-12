MENU

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Prominent leaders extend Gurpurab wishes on Twitter

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 12:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev

An illuminated view of of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in New Delhi. Pic/ Pallav Paliwal
An illuminated view of of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in New Delhi. Pic/ Pallav Paliwal

Sikh followers all over the world are celebrating the 550th  birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion. Revellers are remembering the Sikh Guru’s teachings of working and praying hard on this occasion with wishes of prosperity and happiness. Among revellers, prominent personalities have also tweeted extending their warm wishes for the festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people for the occasion and encouraged them to work towards an inclusive and harmonious society. President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his wishes on the occasion, asking people to build a society based on his teachings of equality, compassion and social amity.

