Guru Nanak Jayanti: Prominent leaders extend Gurpurab wishes on Twitter

An illuminated view of of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in New Delhi. Pic/ Pallav Paliwal

Sikh followers all over the world are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion. Revellers are remembering the Sikh Guru’s teachings of working and praying hard on this occasion with wishes of prosperity and happiness. Among revellers, prominent personalities have also tweeted extending their warm wishes for the festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people for the occasion and encouraged them to work towards an inclusive and harmonious society. President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his wishes on the occasion, asking people to build a society based on his teachings of equality, compassion and social amity.

Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/8LLUU0a3Jg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2019

On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad.



The life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of equality, compassion and social amity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2019

‘Share selflessly, make an honest living and always remember God’, he said. Let us pledge to follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings on the pious occasion of #gurupurab. May his spiritual blessings illuminate your life. #GuruNanakJayanti #GuruNanakDevJi #GuruNanak550 @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/0p7QsLQp4Y — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 12, 2019

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti . May the teachings and blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide and enlighten our lives. #GuruPurab #GuruNanak550 #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/2PSflaD0qp — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) November 12, 2019

"Let no man in the World live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other Shore". - Guru Nanak Dev



Heartiest Greetings on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May Wahe Guru shower His divine grace and blessings on everyone today & forever. pic.twitter.com/ZQTJbUf2qV — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 12, 2019

On the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, #CRPF wishes you and your family a happy Gurupurab. May this day bring you happiness, prosperity, and harmony.#550YearsOfGuruNanakDevJi

Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji Jayanti !#HappyGurupurab ! #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/nOZQUbPDtE

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 12, 2019

