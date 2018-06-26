Guru Randhawa turns judge with Love Me India

The High Rated Gabru and Lahore singer says he is keen to showcase the hidden talents from across the nation

Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa makes his TV debut as a judge on a music reality show, Love Me India, which has children as participants. The High Rated Gabru and Lahore singer says he is keen to showcase the hidden talents from across the nation.

Guru Randhawa, who composed and sang for films like Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Dil Juunglee, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Blackmail, says Bollywood has added a lot to his career as he feels on top of the world when people from all around the world dance to his tracks. Asked if his presence in Bollywood has added weight to his career, Guru told IANS, "Absolutely, it has added a lot to my career."

"It is a new experience and I am getting to learn something new every day. Bollywood, no doubt has a wider acclaim and it feels top of the world to see people from all around the world dancing to my songs," the singer, whose songs like Suit Suit, Lagdi hai thaai, Ban ja rani, Kaun nachdi and Patola were featured in films, said in an email interview. His other chartbusters are Lahore, High rated gabru and new release Made In India.

