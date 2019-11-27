Guru Randhawa's heart touching tale of heartbreak Black out now

Guru Randhawa's latest song, Black is certainly a musical delight for his ardent fans as they get to see their favourite Punjabi singing sensation in a different mood this time!

The highly-anticipated song launched on Wednesday showcases Guru's versatility as a singer, mostly known for his peppy chartbusters. As the title suggests, Black, produced by T-Series is in the zone of a sad song.

Check out the song here:

Composed by Savvy Singh, penned by Bunty Bains and beautifully directed by Harry Singh-Preet Singh in Punjab, in Black, his fans can see Guru dealing with heartbreak, where he talks about how fame and glory have no meaning when he has lost his love, played by Krishna Mukherjee.

Says Guru, "I'm glad to be a part of this as I'm sure many people will be able to relate to this song. Bunty paaji has beautifully worked on the lyrics and composition. It was an instant yes to be a part of it. We had a great time shooting the song in my homeland Punjab. I hope my supporters and fans enjoy this as we have tried something different this time."

T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar says, "The music sets the mood of the song. Guru has sung it so amazingly that it strikes an instant chord. Black is a very emotionally moving song that speaks of how all the glory and happiness in the world doesn't mean much if we don't have our beloved to share it all with. I'm sure Guru's fans and music buffs will love Black as much as they love his peppy chartbusters."

Director Preet Singh says, "I have directed a sad song for the first time. Before this, I have directed only peppy numbers. My last song was Gur Nalo Ishq by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Even though we were initially apprehensive about how Guru's fans would react to it, he didn't think twice before taking up this song."

Bunty Bains adds, "The song depicts the journey and life of an artist and how he becomes a superstar. It talks about all that he has achieved in life and the ones that he would always miss. Guru was the perfect choice for the song and interestingly he liked the song when he heard it for the first time. After getting a go-ahead from Bhushan ji, we started developing it and are happy to present it to music buffs."

