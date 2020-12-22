Guru Randhawa's team issues a statement after singer breaches COVID-19 norms

The Sahar police raided Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport around 2:30 am on Tuesday morning, and found that the club had been flouting the restrictions imposed under the night curfew across Maharashtra by the state government. Present at the club were cricketer Suresh Raina, interior designer Sussanne Khan, singer-composer Guru Randhawa, among others.

Guru Randhawa's management team has now issued a statement after the singer breached COVID-19 norms. Here's what the statement reads:

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well."

The police took action against 34 violators, including Raina and Sussanne Khan among other celebrities. Seven staffers were also booked. Out of 34, 19 are from Delhi and Punjab and the rest from South Mumbai.

