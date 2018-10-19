Guru Tegh Bahadur Cup: Big win for Air India

other-sports

Raheel Mohammad, Uttam Singh and Abharan Sudev netted a brace each for AI, while Arjun Sharma and Faraz Mohammad scored one goal each

Representational Image

High-flying Air India (Delhi) soared to a morale-boosting 8-0 win against Union Bank of India (Mumbai) in a Group A league match of the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament, at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate yesterday. Raheel Mohammad, Uttam Singh and Abharan Sudev netted a brace each for AI, while Arjun Sharma and Faraz Mohammad scored one goal each.

