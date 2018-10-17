Guru Tegh Bahadur hockey: CR hold AI 3-3

other-sports

For Deepak Lakra, Victo Singh and Harmeet Singh scored for CR, while Shivender Singh scored two and Arjun Sharma netted one for AI

Rep pic

Central Railway (Mumbai) struck a late equaliser to hold Air India (Delhi) 3-3 in a Group A league match of the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate yesterday.

