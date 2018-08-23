Gurudas Kamat was one of the first Podar Ratnas, says Shobhna Vasudevan

national

The principal of the Podar college remembers how Gurudas Kamat was always there for his alma mater

Dr Shobhna Vasudevan

It was such a shock to learn about Gurudas Kamat's demise. When I first heard the news, I remember thinking 63 is not an age to die. The faculty at RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics, at once got together to plan a memorial meet which will take place in the college today (Thursday). Soon after the news broke on television, I got calls from some of Kamat's batch mates, who were shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

I joined Podar College as a teacher in 1985. This was roughly 10 years after Kamat passed out in 1975. I recall senior colleagues talk about him and reminisce about his college days. I heard how Kamat became general secretary of the College Students Union Council.

I think from what I heard, Kamat showed the beginnings of being a good politician from college itself. His friends used the words 'impactful' and 'influential' when they described his personality. As you can see, those qualities may have stood him in good stead as his political achievements have certainly not been modest.

Podar College has such an illustrious history and so many famous names in sports, arts and culture, literature and film are its alumni. In 2010, we decided to institute an award called the 'Podar Ratna' for alumni who have done the college proud. For that first Podar Ratna award, we had a batch of 25 recipients, and Kamat was one of them. We give these awards every three to four years. I remember Kamat's generosity when it came to his alma mater. He was supportive of college functions, meets, even sponsoring some lunches at functions. It shows that he remembered his roots; he had not become too big for his college, even with all this sterling political achievements.

I think perhaps this is the key factor for him to be remembered so fondly by friends and batch mates. A college may seem a small place compared to the big world out there and of course, the political playground. Yet, Gurudas Kamat was always there for Podar, and that endeared him to all.

Dr. Shobhna Vasudevan is principal R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics. She is also a guide for students pursuing a PhD in Banking and Finance.

