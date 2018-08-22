Search

Gurudas Kamat's demise massive blow to Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Aug 22, 2018, 13:55 IST | IANS

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over the death of the former union minister

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of a senior leader and former Union Minister Gurudas Kamat, saying his demise was a massive blow to the party.

"The sudden passing away of senior leader Gurudas Kamatji, is a massive blow to the Congress family. Gurudasji helped build the Congress party in Mumbai and was greatly respected and admired by all. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Gandhi, who is in Germany, said in a tweet.

"Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Gurudas Kamatji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul," Surjewala said in a tweet.

Kamat died in a private hospital here following a massive heart attack. He was 63.

