Gurugram based AI start-up Staqu's AI-powered 'Smart Glass' can catch criminals

Gurugram-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up Staqu on Monday launched AI-powered eye-wearable "Smart Glass" that can be used to identify potential threats to civil society.

"Staqu's AI-powered 'Smart Glass' is capable of a hybrid of speech and image recognition and can warn the law-abiding citizens against any potential threat around them," said Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO of Staqu.

The "Smart Glass" has an in-built camera which captures inputs to trigger facial recognition.

Once the face is identified from within the given databases, the 'Smart Glass' projects the results on the glass screen.

"Given the building paranoia and a need for security, we are hopeful that a majority of users and security forces will opt for this product," Rai added.

Earlier, Staqu launched the ABHED (AI-based human efface detection) app, helping Rajasthan police record and identify criminals on the run.

According to the company, the programme resulted in the police nabbing over 1,500 criminals in the first three months.

