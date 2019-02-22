Gurugram: Case filed in alleged molestation of 3-year-old in private school

crime

Gurugram (Haryana): A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside the toilet of a private school in Gurugram and a case has been registered in this connection, police said.

The case has been registered based on a complaint by the girl's father. Shamsher Singh, ACP Crime, Gurugram Police said: A case of molestation of a three-year-old student at a private school has come to light. We have registered the case and investigation is underway.ÂÂÂ

It is alleged that a non-teaching employee of the school had molested the student in the school's toilet. The child later narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint.

In 2017, a Class II student, Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead inside his Gurugram school premises. Thakur's body was found, with his throat slit, in the school's washroom.

The incident invited a nationwide outrage and raised questions over the safety of children in schools.

