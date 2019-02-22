Gurugram: Case filed in alleged molestation of 3-year-old in private school

Updated: Feb 22, 2019, 14:02 IST | ANI

The incident invited a nationwide outrage and raised questions over the safety of children in schools

Gurugram: Case filed in alleged molestation of 3-year-old in private school
allegedly molested

Gurugram (Haryana): A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside the toilet of a private school in Gurugram and a case has been registered in this connection, police said.

The case has been registered based on a complaint by the girl's father. Shamsher Singh, ACP Crime, Gurugram Police said: A case of molestation of a three-year-old student at a private school has come to light. We have registered the case and investigation is underway.ÂÂÂ

It is alleged that a non-teaching employee of the school had molested the student in the school's toilet. The child later narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint.

In 2017, a Class II student, Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead inside his Gurugram school premises. Thakur's body was found, with his throat slit, in the school's washroom.

The incident invited a nationwide outrage and raised questions over the safety of children in schools.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

new delhiCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Bizzare! Agra school files Rs 1-cr defamation case against class 8 student

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK