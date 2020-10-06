Gurugram Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 88 per cent: Officials

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Gurugram is steadily improving and now the district's recovery rate has increased to 88.23 per cent as compared to 86.71 per cent last week.

Health officials said due to increased awareness among residents and several awareness campaigns organised by the district administration and health department, the recovery rate of corona-infected patients is constantly improving.

They further said that while the recovery rate has increased in Gurugram district, the threat of the coronavirus pandemic has not been completely eradicated.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Gurugram rose to 22,204 as 266 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, according to the daily health bulletin.

Of the total cases, 2,377 are active, while 289 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 19,647 in the district.

With one more fatality, the death toll has reached 180.

Apart from this, the department of AYUSH is also regularly distributing immunity kits to the people.

"The department has distributed 2.08 lakh immunity kits in the district. In areas where more cases are reported, immunity booster kits are distributed door-to-door by the team of AYUSH department," said Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav.

