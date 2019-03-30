Gurugram mob attack: Police registers cross FIR against Muslim family

national

Gurugram: Gurugram police on Friday filed a cross FIR against the Muslim family that was allegedly attacked by a mob on Holi in Bhondsi's Bhoop Singh Nagar.

The case was filed by Rajkumar, an accused in the case. The FIR has been filed under sections 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station.

Rajkumar in his complaint said, "I was going on a bike when a ball hit me. When I objected, I was beaten up by people who were playing there. Some people rescued me. I was admitted in the hospital and when I got to know that I have a case against me, I left the hospital."

This counter allegation comes after; a Muslim family lodged a complaint against few alleged miscreants, claiming that they were attacked on the occasion of Holi, in Bhondsi area on March 23.

A video of the incident, which had surfaced on social media, purportedly showed a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead for them to stop.

An FIR against Kumar and others was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149(every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

