Gutkha proves seriously injurious to 22-year-old's health in Pune

national

The bus was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, when the 22-year-old leaned far out of the window to spit out the gutkha

A 22-year-old man got firsthand experience of just how dangerous gutkha can be, literally. On Sunday, Prakash Singh was travelling to Rajasthan from Pune on a luxury bus. The bus was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, when he leaned far out of the window to spit out the gutkha he was chewing.

He suddenly lost balance and fell out of the moving bus, badly injuring himself. He was admitted to MGM Hospital at Kamothe. The police said, "The window Singh was leaning out of was huge, so he lost balance and fell."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates