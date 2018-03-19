Guunjan Walia learns acting from husband Vikkas Manktala

Guunjan Vikkas Manktala has featured in TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar and Parrivaar

Actress Guunjan Vikkas Manktala has thanked her husband Vikkas Manktala for giving her acting classes. Guunjan is now seen in a short video by the radio channel BIG FM's initiative of celebrating March as the festive month of women with #AbMeriBaari, read a statement.

"After two years, I am back to acting with #AbMeriBaari. It is such a beautiful initiative. I am thankful to the makers and BIG FM who made me an integral part of it. I heartily thank my husband Vikkas Manktala for the acting classes," Guunjan said in a statement.

She has featured in TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar and Parrivaar.

