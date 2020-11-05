Guv should have forwarded state amendment bills: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh along with other leaders participates in a protest against the recent farm reform bills, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for its "step-motherly treatment" of the state and questioned the governor for not forwarding state amendment Bills to the President.

"Governor VP Singh Badnore has no role to play in this matter; he should have sent the Bills to the President by now. He is a mere post box in such matters. So, why has he not forwarded the Bills till now?" the chief minister asked, pointing out that the governor was still sitting on another Bill his government submitted a year ago.

During an informal media interaction after paying respect to the Father of the Nation at the Rajghat here, Amarinder Singh lamented that President Ram Nath Kovind had declined to give him and other Punjab legislators time for a meeting they proposed to draw his attention to their grave concerns over the farm laws.

"He is the head of the nation and we wanted to tell him about the situation in Punjab and hoped that he would talk to the central government," said Singh.

'It's my duty to protect the state's rights'

Taking the fight of Punjab farmers to Delhi and to highlight the crisis of supplies in the state due to suspension of goods trains, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday led the 'relay dharna' by Congress MPs and MLAs at the Jantar Mantar. "I have made it clear that the Centre's attitude towards our farmers and undermining the state's rights is not correct. As the chief minister, it is my duty to protect the rights of my state and my people," he asserted.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever