Guy I am dating seems too good to be true...

The guy I have been dating for three months sometimes seems too good to be true. We met online using a dating app and have been on six dates so far. He is funny, kind, caring, intelligent, and just a great person to be with. I keep wondering why he has been single though, because he says he hasn't been in a relationship for over a year. It seems very strange to me. I don't want to find out that he has some issues after we decide to get serious, because that will hurt me a lot. What should I do? Am I heading for some kind of disaster? What signs should I look for?

Why are you jumping to conclusions about how awful he may be without giving him a chance to prove that he isn't? If he hasn't been in a relationship for a while, there may be all kinds of valid reasons for why that has been the case. If he is a great guy, and you really like him, doesn't it make sense to look for signs that show how this may work, rather than signs that show it definitely won't? The more time you spend with him, the easier it will be for you to evaluate him. Trust your instinct, but only after you have enough information about the person you are trying to understand.

My girlfriend is still in touch with her ex-boyfriend, which bothers me because she still flirts with him. I don't trust her when she's chatting with him, and I sometimes think she does this just to make me jealous. Should I tell her to just break off all contact with him? What if she refuses?

If she is doing it just to make you jealous, it appears to be working. If it stops bothering you, maybe she won't need to do it anymore. Either way, it seems as if the two of you need to have an honest conversation about this, preferably one that doesn't involve an ultimatum.

