Guy I like is dating other people, too

I met a guy a month ago, and we hit it off. After two more dates, I thought there was something between us. I was hoping he would ask me out again and that we would consider a relationship but, when I called him two days ago, he told me he was on a date. I don't know if he is trying to see if he has a better connection with someone else, or if he is waiting for me to tell him how I feel, but I am confused about this. Did I misread the connection between us?

He is perfectly entitled to go on as many dates as he wants to, given that neither of you have discussed this connection you believe you have. It doesn't make sense to write this off either, until you meet him and simply talk about this. He could be waiting for you to say something, or he probably assumes you aren't interested. Either way, the only way you can remove all doubts and get a sense of where this is going is by telling him how you feel. You have nothing to lose, so what is stopping you?

My current boyfriend is someone I used to date while he was in a relationship with someone else. He was cheating on his girlfriend by being with me, and this is now bothering me because I don't know if I can trust him to be faithful to me. How do I not let his past with me affect us both?

This will always be a problem because it wasn't just his fault. You entered into a relationship with him despite knowing he was with someone else too. What if he starts to doubt you for the exact same reason, by assuming you don't believe in fidelity either? The fact is the two of you have decided to want to be together. Building trust takes time, so why not focus on how you can do that instead of worrying about what may happen?

