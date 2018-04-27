Guy Pearce, Claes Bang and Vicky Krieps join Lyrebird

Actors Guy Pearce, Claes Bang and Vicky Krieps have boarded the cast of the film "Lyrebird"



Actors Guy Pearce, Claes Bang and Vicky Krieps have boarded the cast of the film "Lyrebird". The project, which will be helmed by Dan Friedkin, is backed by producers Imperative Entertainment and Ridley Scott, Variety reported. The film narrates the true story of Dutch folk hero Han Van Meegeren, who swindled millions of dollars from the Nazis by selling them forgeries of Johannes Vermeer paintings. He is considered to be the most successful art forger of all time.

The film will also feature Danish actor Roland Moller, who last appeared in Charlize Theron's "Atomic Blonde". "Iron Man" scribes Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have penned the script, along with John Orloff. Bang recently starred in Ruben Ostlund's "The Square" and is currently awaiting the release of "The Girl in the Spider's Web". Krieps recently appeared alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-winning period drama "Phantom Thread".

