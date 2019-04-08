Gwendoline Christie post Game of Thrones: I am open to offers

hollywood

Gwendoline Christie

"Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie says she is open to new projects as the winter in finally set to hit the world of Westeros.

The 40-year-old actor has played the role of Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO series since season two.

"Now it's the last season, I don't need to worry about being employed for another year with a company. I am open to offers," Christie said in an appearance on "Good Morning America".

"I love cash! Cash is king," she added as quoted by People magazine. The eighth and final season of "GOT" premieres April 14. The show will air in India on Star World.

