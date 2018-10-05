Gwyneth Paltrow claims Harvey Weinstein was 'scared' of Brad Pitt

hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow said she believes Brad Pitt "leveraged his power" against the now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow claims Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was "scared" of actor Brad Pitt and wanted to "keep the actor on the side" after making her feel uncomfortable. Paltrow has said she doesn't know what would have happened if her former boyfriend Pitt hadn't protected her against the predatory producer. The actor said she believes Pitt "leveraged his power" against the now-disgraced movie mogul.



Harvey Weinstein

Paltrow says Pitt had threatened Weinstein in 1995 when he found out that the producer had tried to lure her to a hotel room and asked her to massage him. "I am so grateful to Pitt," she said, "because he leveraged his power and fame to protect me - when I was no one - and he scared Harvey. And if it hadn't been for him, I don't know if I'd have gotten fired, or what. But instead, Weinstein was like, 'Okay, let's put it behind us'. I think he wanted to keep Brad on the side."

In May, Paltrow recalled how Pitt had confronted Weinstein about making alleged unwanted sexual advances towards her when she was first signed on to star in Emma (1996) and Shakespeare in Love (1998).

Pitt pulled Weinstein aside at the opening night of Hamlet on Broadway shortly after Paltrow had shared the encounter. "He told me exactly what he said [to Harvey]. He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you'." Paltrow, 45, worked with Weinstein extensively during the 1990s and 2000s, in films including Bounce (2000).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever