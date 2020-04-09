Gwyneth Paltrow gets 'moral support' from kids while working from home

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also the founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, is enjoying working from home with a little "moral support" from her children -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 14. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie with her kids during quarantine at home, reports etonline.com.

"WFH with some moral support," she captioned the image, which features herself smiling while her children look less impressed. Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, recently opened up about what life has been like for their family in quarantine. "We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," Paltrow said in a YouTube video.

"And you know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in -- especially Apple, who is a really social creature." Like most people across the globe, Paltrow is quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, and trying to run her business from home.

