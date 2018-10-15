Gwyneth Paltrow: I don't miss acting

hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow has said she does not miss anything about acting. The 46-year-old actor, who was last seen in "Avengers: Infinity War" in a cameo, is currently busy focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop.

Asked what she misses about acting full time, Paltrow told Marie Claire magazine, "Nothing. It's so weird. I actually didn't hate it. But I just don't miss it." "The level and breadth of creativity that I have in this job (at Goop) is so bananas, and I'm very fulfilled," she added.

The actor previously revealed she has become more selective about her movie choices. "I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what's going to have the best return on investment in terms of time and impact. It's fun to do something like 'The Avengers'. I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert (Downey Jr), come home," she had said.

Paltrow's last full-fledged acting role was in 2015's comedy "Mortdecai" alongside Johnny Depp.

