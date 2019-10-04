Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming

Shocker! American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she has never seen Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', in which she also starred. Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), explained a gaffe that went viral, in which she forgot she had a scene in Tom Holland's first 'Spider-Man' standalone film, reported Us Weekly.

In June, a clip from Jon Favreau's 'The Chef Show' went viral when Paltrow insisted she wasn't in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. Favreau, who plays Iron Man's confidant Happy Hogan, has a brief scene with Paltrow and Holland at the end of the film.

However, Paltrow also had an explanation for mixing up which Marvel movies she has appeared in. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel brought up the viral moment from Jon Favreau's The Chef Show where Paltrow hadn't realized that she had a cameo in the film.

Paltrow told Kimmel that her previous puzzled nature on the matter was "so embarrassing." However, she explained what led to the misunderstanding. "I just got confused. There's so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies. I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not," she said.

The confusion, she accidentally confessed, was because of the fact that she hadn't seen the film. "I never actually saw the movie. I mean, wait, cut that out! Take that back," she shared.

For his part, Kimmel said he didn't expect the Oscar-winning actor to keep up with comic-book blockbusters. "You're Gwyneth Paltrow, you shouldn't be watching 'Spider-Man,'" he said, laughing. "It would upset people if you had."

After Paltrow joined Favreau on 'The Chef Show', she made headlines for failing to recall her appearance in the 2017 Spider-Man film. Although Favreau attempted to jog back Paltrow's memory, she couldn't be convinced otherwise.

Paltrow said, "We weren't in Spider-Man." Favreau noted that she was "in Spider-Man," but Paltrow replied, "No. I was in Avengers." Favreau tried once more to convince Paltrow. "Remember, Spider-Man, at the end?" he began to explain. "And Tom Holland is there, and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference? I give you the ring? That was Spider-Man."

"Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man? Oh, my God," Paltrow said. Paltrow starred in 'Iron Man' and its two sequels, as well as 'The Avengers', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. The actor might be among the very few who haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', the Marvel film grossed USD 880 million at the global box office.

