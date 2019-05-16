Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter, Apple, on birthday with 'approved' photo

hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow posted an adorable birthday post for her daughter, who turned 15. But like any other teenager, the photo had to be approved by daughter Apple first

Apple Martin. Pic/instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow wished her daughter, Apple, a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. The actor posted an adorable birthday post for her daughter, who turned 15. But like any other teenager, the photo had to be approved by Apple first.

Paltrow shared a screenshot of her funny and relatable text conversation with her daughter, revealing the birthday girl's cheeky personality. "Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you," she captioned the post.

"You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceanera mi vida," she added. The first photo features Apple holding a pink rose in her mouth and looking away from the camera.

The second picture includes a snapshot of a text conversation between Paltrow and her daughter in which Apple sent her mother "options of Apple approved birthday posts."

Paltrow's birthday message for Apple comes just two days after the actor shared a sweet photo of herself, her daughter and her 13-year-old son Moses for Mother's Day. She shares both of her children with her ex-husband Chris Martin. "Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life. I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother's Day," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Paltrow tied the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate wedding ceremony in September 2018. Martin is currently dating actor Dakota Johnson. On the work front, Paltrow is all set to star in the upcoming TV series The Politician alongside Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, and Ben Platt.

Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow will no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI