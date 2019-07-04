Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness summit witnesses infuriated fans

hollywood

One of the representatives of the event, however, told that the true value of the weekend was over USD 8000 due to the inclusion of free offers from them including golden facials and 'far-infrared gemstone therapy'.

Washington D.C: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow's UK wellness summit witnessed infuriated fans after they were charged a whopping sum of USD 5700 to attend the event. Attendees of the event said that they were also asked to book their rooms at a price of USD 1300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel. However, they later discovered the original rates of the hotel started at USD 250 per night.

One of the attendees at the event told Page Six that an eminent British guest was offended by a Goop hype that the actor sent a message on WhatsApp to the fellow attendees, "GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f - - king extortionist."

Goop is Paltrow's natural health company.

The health event organised by Paltrow marked Goop's first wellness summit which included a 'health meet' where she offered some helpful tips like 'how to hydrate mindfully' and 'creativity with your hands is like channeling God.'

Other than this, Paltrow also hosted a workout class with Tracy Anderson which was followed by a panel including her and Tracy answering some questions from the audience.

Another attendee at the event said, "Gwyneth acts like she's a health goddess, but actually she's a pretentious, greedy extortionist."

"She had a ton of security . . . She was unapproachable. She did the minimum -- a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out. I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God," the attendee added.

