Gyan, not gossip dominates Kunal Kapoor's new chat show

Kunal Kapoor, who was last seen in Noblemen, has assumed a new role — the actor has kicked off a new chat show, Podcast MD by Ketto. In a departure from the current talk shows, the Kapoor-hosted series will feature common people who have battled severe medical conditions and emerged triumphant.



"When medical emergencies arise, there are a lot of unanswered questions. We turn to the doctor who is often too busy, and the Internet, which ends up leaving us confused. So, we decided to talk to people who have battled serious diseases, and their caregivers. They will share their stories, hoping that their struggle will inspire those going through similar trials in life," explains the actor. While the first episode — that dropped earlier this week — featured cancer survivors, the next edition will focus on people struggling with diabetes and mental health issues.

On the film front, the Rang De Basanti actor will soon be seen in Amin Hajee’s Koi Jaane Naa. Quiz him why he is barely seen in Bollywood, and he says, "There have been offers, but I don’t want to do movies for the sake of it."

