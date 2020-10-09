Mumbai gym owners meet Maharashtra Governor, seek reopening of fitness centres

A delegation of owners of gyms and fitness centres with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Various representatives from the fitness industry met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday, seeking reopening of gyms and fitness centres. The Governor assured the delegation that he will talk to the state government officials regarding this matter.

During Unlock 5, restaurants and bars were given permission to reopen with strict restrictions. Many of them began operation from Monday.

The gym owners and operators requested the government to allow the reopening of gyms and fitness centres. With this demand, a delegation, including Lalit Dharmani (Chris Gethin Gym), Ritesh Shah (JMK fitness), Shailesh Bharate (fitness professional association) and Praveen Pandav (a health supplement shop owner) met the Governor.

"We informed the Governor that the whole industry is suffering due to the lockdown and many have lost their jobs. The Governor heard us and assured to discuss our demands with the state government,” said Praveen Pandav.

